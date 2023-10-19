ince I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Reuters: China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss Apple’s development in China and also the Sino-US trade relationship.

° From Macworld: A hacker has discovered a way to hijack your iPhone and flood it with prompts to connect to devices.

° From Tax Watch: between Apple and other major IT firms, the UK may have lost almost $3 billion in tax revenue in 2021 alone.

° From AppleInsider: The UK has had the bright idea that Apple and others should design a way to stop cellphone thefts — by doing precisely what they’ve already been doing for years.

° From iMore: Martin Scorsese reveals that the “Killers of the Flower Moon” script was initially two hundred pages long and took four and a half hours just to read.

° From the Wall Street Journal: If ESPN and TNT buy fewer NBA games, that would allow the league to create a package for a streaming video player. Amazon and Apple already have expressed interest—and are looking for much more than a small slice of NBA games.

° From MacVoices Live!: As host Chuck Joiner continues the conversation with Jeff Carlson, author of “Take Control of Apple Watch, 4th Edition,” they explore its hidden features and discuss the new Apple Watch Ultra.

