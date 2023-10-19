GRAY, a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs for technology products, has launched ALTER EGO cases for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Now available for pre-order, The ALTER EGO is created when a block of aerospace-grade titanium is CNC machined to form the body of the case in an individually crafted, 12-hour process. Pre-orders close November 30 with shipping expected by January 2024. Pre-order prices range from US$989 to $1,709.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related