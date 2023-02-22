Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From AppleInsider: Apple continues to be the best stock pick among computer producers, according to Morgan Stanley, with the overall PC market hitting its lowest point in about two decades.

° From the Trelix Research Center: There’s a new privilege escalation bug class on macOS and iOS.

° From Apple TV+’s Press page: Apple TV+ kicked off London’s biggest weekend with its first annual BAFTA brunch celebrating excellence in global entertainment and storytelling.

° From 9to5Mac: M1 Mac Linux 6.2 support is now available – an achievement that Linux creator Linus Torvalds originally saw as an impossible task. It can be run on the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips.

° From Bloomberg: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Europe should prepare levies on multinational tech firms because a global deal to overhaul taxation rules is being “blocked.”°

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Web Bixby, David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and Guy Serle continue their discussion of lessons to be learned from the Twitter situation. (Part 2)

