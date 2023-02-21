Apple TV+ is emerging as a potential landing spot for Pac-12 college football rights, according to The New York Post.

With ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and Fox Sports lukewarm on the league, Apple could end up being the platform for the Pac-12, according to sources. The Post says Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff could present Apple as a possibility to his schools soon.

There have been reports that Apple has been interested in pursuing this option for over two years. The Pac-12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference that operates in the Western U.S. participating in 24 sports at the NCAA Division I level. Its football teams compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the higher of two tiers of NCAA Division I football competition.

