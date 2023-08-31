Apple has shared a trailer for “The Pigeon Tunnel,” which is set to debut on Apple TV+ on October 20.

The documentary film comes from from Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris (“The Fog of War”) and The Ink Factory (“The Night Manager”). Here’s how it’s described: “The Pigeon Tunnel” pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell — better known as John le Carré, author of such genre-defining espionage novels as The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager and The Constant Gardener. The film will make its global debut on October 20 on Apple TV+.

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Cold War leading into present day, the film spans six decades as le Carré delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes. Drawing on le Carré’s New York Times bestselling memoir, The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life, the film is an unprecedented voyage into the lesser-known parts of the iconic and historically private author’s formative experiences, set to an original score by Philip Glass in collaboration with Paul Leonard-Morgan.

