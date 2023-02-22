As noted by MacRumors, Apple has filed a new listing in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database that lists the Bluetooth 5.3 standard and which could hint at the release of the rumored MacBook Air and Mac Pro updates.

Apple is purportedly working on a 15-inch or 15.5-inch version of the MacBook Air. Display analyst Ross Young says that production of a 15-inch MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023 with the laptop possibly shipping in the spring.

As for the Mac Pro, current speculation says that the update will sport an M2 Ultra processor rather than the once-expected M2 Extreme. It may top out with 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores and 192 GB of RAM and be “cheaper and more efficient” than the previous version.

