Apple Watch owners are better iPhone customers — or at least customers of better iPhones, according to a new paywalled report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

The research groups says that the smartwatch is, essentially, an accessory, mostly used with an iPhone. Apple does offer a stand-alone version with a cellular phone connection, and even those are primarily used in tandem with an iPhone, so virtually all Apple Watch owners also own an iPhone.

CIRP looked at the iPhone models that Apple Watch owners use. In 2022, among iPhone buyers that also own an Apple Watch, iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max were the most popular phones, each owned by 27% of Apple Watch owners. Those who did not own an Apple Watch gravitated to the less premium models, according to the research group.

