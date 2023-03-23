The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) — of which Apple is a member — has announced the appointment of DENSO, a mobility supplier, as their newest charter member.

With this, the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), will also welcome Eric Smith, Chief Architect, Digital Key, at DENSO, who will be joining the Board of Directors.

DENSO is a global supplier of technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in nearly 200 facilities worldwide to produce electrification systems, powertrain systems, thermal systems, mobility electronics and other advanced solutions such as end-to-end Digital Key technology.

Additionally, DENSO has created a Mobility as a Service concept based on Internet of Things technology to replicate real-life urban environments and traffic conditions in a virtual space, enabling the collection and analysis of data to anticipate traffic issues.

The CCS is a cross-industry organization advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions.

