° From Bloomberg: Top tech companies (including Apple) are mounting a push to limit how US intelligence agencies collect and view texts, emails and other information about their users, especially American citizens.

° From MacRumors: Apple Music appears to be sparking serious privacy concerns for some users, with multiple complaints on Reddit about other people’s playlists randomly appearing in their music libraries in the Music app.

° From iMore: Some Chelsea fans are furious with the latest episode of Ted Lasso after a banner tribute to club legend Ray Wilkins was edited to include the name of AFC Richmond’s hard-talking assistant coach Roy Kent.

° From 9to5Mac: Last fall Nanoleaf announced that it would be bringing Matter to its Essentials smart lighting lineup along with launching some new bulb types. Now the latest products have arrived with Thread/Matter for the smart A19, GU10, BR30 bulbs, Recessed Downlight, and Lightstrip.

° From CWBChicago: Prosecutors say a would-be carjacker failed to get away with the victim’s car because he didn’t know how to drive a stick shift. Chicago cops were able to track him down because he ran from the scene with the victim’s keys, which had an AirTag attached.

° From Cult of Mac: The Amazon Luna cloud-gaming service will soon include the Batman: Arkham Knight, Lego DC Super-Villains and three other premium games. They will be added in April.

° From MacVoices Live!: In the second part of this MacVoices Live! discussion, Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Jim Rea spend a little more time examining the Silicon Valley Bank situation and what it means for the tech industry. Then, the news that Grammerly will be included ChatGPT as part of their service sparks a discussion of the appropriate use of these generative tools. (Part 2)

