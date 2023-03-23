Yesterday at The Park Lane Hotel in New York City, Apple TV+ welcomed the cast and co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of the Emmy and AFI Award-winning, hit musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!,” for a photo call ahead of the season two premiere.

“Schmigadoon!” returns on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Attendees included ensemble cast members Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit, alongside co-creator Cinco Paul.

Here’s how season two of ‘Schmigadoon!’ is described: Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of Apple’s broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

