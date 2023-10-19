Longmont Estates Elementary and the Innovation Center of St. Vrain Valley Schools have received recognition as Apple Distinguished Schools, according to the Longmont Leader.

They’re the only two schools in Colorado to achieve the award this year, sharing the honor with just 700 schools worldwide. To commemorate this accomplishment, the Innovation Center and Longmont Estates Elementary will host an Apple Distinguished Schools Recognition & STEM Night at the Innovation Center on Oct. 19, from 6-7 p.m.

The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Bill Ziegler, Apple’s worldwide program manager for distinguished schools, followed by hands-on STEM activity sessions. In addition, the Mobile Innovation Lab will be on-site, and interactive STEM activities will be available for community members to participate in.

Apple Distinguished Schools are, in Apple’s words, “centers of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrate Apple’s vision for learning with technology.”

