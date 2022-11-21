On Saturday the Apple Pacific Centre opened on the intersection of West Georgia and Howe streets in the heart of Vancouver, Canada.

The reimagined and enhanced Apple Pacific Centre doubles the size of the previous store, and adds additional features and elements. Customers are invited to discover, learn about, and buy Apple’s latest products and services; receive best-in-class support from knowledgeable Apple Specialists; and participate in free Today at Apple sessions that educate and inspire.

The expanded two-level store offers a communal space to unwind and enjoy the large plaza at the center of creative expression in the city. The facade features 32-foot floor-to-ceiling glass panels, creating a sense of exploration that invites visitors into the store to discover the all-new lineup of iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more, according to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. . As customers ascend to the second floor, natural light flows through a glass skylight onto a 45-foot grand staircase — one of the tallest in any Apple Store.

The second floor features a Forum and video wall where free Today at Apple sessions teach participants how to code, frame a shot, and edit video. Today at Apple also offers Group Booking for participants interested in learning alongside family, friends, and colleagues, as well as sessions that teach the basics of using assistive technologies and features such as VoiceOver on iPhone and iPad.

The facade is surrounded by 10 magnolia trees sourced from the Pacific Northwest, and a living wall spanning more than 40 feet and featuring 144 species of locally sourced plants frames the exterior of the store. Designed to stay lush throughout the year, the living wall promotes bee and insect habitats, and naturally absorbs heat and traffic noise, says O’Brien. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Pacific Centre is powered by 100% renewable energy.

