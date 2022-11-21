“Spirited” and “Interrupting Chicken” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Here’s how “Spirited’” is described: Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

Here’s how “Interrupting Chicken” is described: Based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, “Interrupting Chicken” is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild.

