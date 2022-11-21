An update of Skate City is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. Skate City is available for the iPhone, iPad, and theApple TV set-top box, but not, sadly the Mac.

Here’s how the game is described: Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations. Immerse yourself in the dynamic environments as morning fades to night, and the weather shifts unexpectedly.

Features:

Do you even skate?

Now you do! We want everyone to enjoy the feeling of cruising the city streets. What once seemed like a concrete jungle will soon become your playground.

No Passport required.Explore the streets of Los Angeles, Oslo, Barcelona, Tokyo, Venice beach and Miami. Begin your journey along the sun-soaked streets of LA before unlocking your next destination.

Fake it til you make it.

Nail your favourite tricks or get creative with the ones you haven’t tried yet! Whether you’ve never set foot on a skateboard or have been riding for years, our accessible controls will test your mind, not your body.

Challenge or chill.

Ride like a local through each city’s Challenge mode or take it at your own pace in Endless Skate.

Level up.

Upgrade your skills and gear in our custom skate shop to suit your individual style and abilities. Here you’ll find everything from decks & trucks to streetwear along with options to change hairstyles, skin tone, and gender.

Feel Good Music

Zen out to an original soundtrack of atmospheric lo-fi beats that are sure to set the right vibe for all your skate sessions. Plug in headphones for the ultimate mellow mood.

Snap and Share.

Capture your best tricks with our in-game recording tools and share your skate videos online. Your social media has never looked better.

What’s new

New level unlocked: Welcome to the streets of Venice beach! Soak up the sun as you skate along the shores of this legendary spot. Drop into world famous skate parks, bomb hills through the suburbs or flex your way through muscle beach.

Skate City is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related