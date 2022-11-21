Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other great websites:

° From AppleInsider: A report has taken a look at Apple’s and Google’s app stores to find apps directed at kids and their privacy policies, and many apps found don’t come close to compliance with a US child privacy law.

° From 9to5Mac: Principal photography filming has finally concluded on Ted Lasso season three. The highly-anticipated third season, which may also be its last, is expected to premiere in the spring, although an official release date has not yet been announced by Apple TV+.

° From Bloomberg: Apple is eager to crow about US-manufactured chips. But it’s more for show than a real move back to America.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has shared an “Share the Joy” holiday ad touting the ability for the AirPods Pro to share audio.

° From the Times of India: Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote to a 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra after the Apple Watch saved his life.

° From Macworld: Rapid Security Responses are being tested as part of iOS 16.2 and could arrive next month.

° From the South China Morning Post: Hiring has been suspended through Saturday at Apple supplier Foxconn as the company’s strict quarantine policy has been unable to keep up with an influx of new workers.

° From iMore: Experts warn that some of the apps specifically built for this year’s Qatar World Cup cannot be trusted and represent a security and privacy risk.° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! conversation with Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Guy Serle, and Brittany Smith concludes up with discussion of reports that the number of Comcast subscribers is flat or decreasing, and that rates are going up. The panel talks about frustrations, connectivity alternatives, and who they use. (Part 3)

