Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast of “Chief of War,” its upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa.

Deadline reports that Te Ao o Hinepehinga (Breakwater), newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods (NCIS: Hawai’i), Siua Ikale’o (NCIS: Hawai’i), Brandon Finn (Three Women),James Udom (The Sandman) Mainei Minimaka (See) andTe Kohe Tuhaka (The Convert) are set as series regulars in the drama from Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment. In addition to Momoa, they join previously announced series regulars Luciane Buchanan and Temuera Morrison.

About ‘Chief of War’

“Chief of War,” a limited series that will not only star Momoa, but which will be written and executive produced by him.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode “Chief of War” will follow “the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related