Old Man’s Journey is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Old Man’s Journey is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or the Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how the game is described: A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans.

Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving.

Immerse yourself in a visual narrative as you uncover, stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interact with the serene, whimsical environment as you solve playful puzzles and shape the landscape around you, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward.

Find yourself transported to a vibrant and wishful world as you immerse yourself in meditatively delightful gameplay and inquisitive, quiet puzzle solving. Explore life’s complexities through the old man’s eyes as you experience his heartache, regret, and hope.

Features:

– A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery

– Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations

– Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles

– Unique landscape-shaping mechanic

– A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape

Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC

Old Man’s Journey is a single player game for ages 4 and up.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related