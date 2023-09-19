Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From iMore: iPhone 15 Pro’s AAA games support isn’t about competing with consoles, says Apple executive Kaiann Drance.

° From AppleInsider: iPhone 15 Pro Max demand is outselling supply, says Goldman Sachs.

° From PetaPixel: Apple explains what the iPhone 15 can and can’t do — and why.

° From Macworld: Best Buy is knocking $50 off the new USB-C AirPods Pro before they even go on sale.

° From MarketWatch: Shares of Apple Inc. rose 1.69% to $177.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market.

° From 9to5Mac: General Motors has hired former directors of Apple Pay and iCloud to work on GM’s new software and services division.

