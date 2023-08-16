Apple TV+ has unveiled first-look images for “The Buccaneers,” the new eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

From series creator Katherine Jakeways. “The Buccaneers” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 8, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13.

Here’s how the drama is described: Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning …

“The Buccaneers” stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs. St. George, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Led by an all-female creative team, “The Buccaneers” is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who also serve as executive producers, alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

