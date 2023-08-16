Apple Original Films has unveiled the release date for its highly romantic drama and Toronto International Film Festival selection, “Fingernails.”

The company also unveiled new images from the feature film starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson. “Finernails” will premiere globally on Nov. 3 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the film is described: Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.

“Fingernails” is the second feature and first English-language film from director, writer and producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed “Apples.”

“Fingernails” is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, “Fingernails” is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen and Ashley Fox, alongside Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

