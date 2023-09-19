Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – is stable at 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022.

Satisfaction with desktop computers rebounds, up 3% to an ACSI score of 80. This improvement puts desktops in sole possession of first place. Laptops and tablets both score 79, with the former inching up 1% and the latter surging 4%.

Apple (unchanged at an ACSI score of 82) still leads the personal computer industry, but competition is getting heated. Samsung jumps into second place after improving 3% to 81. Five companies sit in third at 79, including Amazon, which skyrockets 7% year over year, along with Acer (unchanged), Asus (up 3%), Dell (up 1%), and Lenovo (up 1%).

HP falls below the industry average, slumping 3% to 78, while the group of smaller PC makers remains at the bottom despite increasing 4% to 77.

Among the other manufacturing/durables industries, televisions debut with a high score of 80, while household appliances tick up 1% to tie with PCs at 79.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has been a national economic indicator for 25 years. It measures and analyzes customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 47 industries and 10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local government agencies. Reported on a scale of 0 to 100, scores are based on data from interviews with roughly 500,000 customers annually. For more information, visit www.theacsi.org.

