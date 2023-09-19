According to Canalys estimates, the smartwatch watch category saw substantial double-digit growth year-over-year with the Apple Watch leading the market.

“The wearables market is coming back to life, driven by increasing consumer demand in various aspects of daily life,” says Jack Leathem, research analyst at Canalys. “Demand across different segments is rebounding, leading vendors to address specific consumer needs.”

In the second quarter of 2023, Apple sold 8.1 million smartwatches for 18% market share. That’s down 3% from the second quarter of 2022 when Apple sold 8.4 million smartwatches and had 20% market share. Still, Apple Watch sales are expected to rebound with the recent announcement of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related