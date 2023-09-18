iOS 17 is a free software update that is available now for iPhone Xs and later. You can download it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple says iOS 17 upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages; makes sharing even easier with AirDrop; and provides more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

iOS 17 also introduces new experiences with Journal, an app that makes it easy for people to practice gratitude, and StandBy, a new way to view glanceable information when iPhone is set down and charging, according to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

The Phone app is central to the iPhone experience, and it receives a big update with personalized Contact Posters, providing a new way for users to express themselves. Users can customize how they appear, bringing a completely new look to incoming calls, and choose treatments for photos or Memoji, as well as typography and font colors. Contact Posters will also be available for third-party calling apps.

Live Voicemail gives users the ability to see real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and the opportunity to pick up while the caller is leaving their message. Calls identified as spam by carriers won’t appear as Live Voicemail, and will instead be instantly declined. With the power of the Neural Engine, Live Voicemail transcription is handled on-device and remains entirely private, according to Federighi.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related