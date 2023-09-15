The battery capacity of the iPhone 15 line-up has been revealed in a Chinese regulatory database, according to MySmartPrice.

The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 4,383mAh battery and a wattage of 16.950Wh. The Chinese regulatory database details does reveal that each iPhone 15 model has slightly more battery capacity than the iPhone 14 series.

MySmartPrice notes that, from the specifications available on Apple’s website, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus last for 20 hours and 25 hours respectively while playing video. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 23 hours and 29 hours respectively while playing videos. These figures do suggest that despite packing a slightly larger capacity battery, the iPhone 15 series offers the same video playback duration as that of the iPhone 14 series devices.

