Apple has posted an ad for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that highlights the titanium finish on the new smartphones.

The ad’s tagline reads: Might meets light. Introducing the new titanium iPhone 15 Pro. Featuring a whole new level of gaming performance with the A17 Pro chip. A more versatile, more advanced Pro camera system. And an aerospace-grade titanium design. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are our lightest, most powerful Pro models ever.

According to Apple, theaerospace-grade titanium is strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. You can pre-order any model in the iPhone 15 line-up at apple.com.

