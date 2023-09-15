The new US$59 WaterField iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer is designed to “tame” pocket chaos with a designated Ultrasuede-lined pocket for the Apple iPhone 15, a discreet AirTag slot, and compartments for keys, pens, cords, and cash.

The lightweight, X-PA iPhone 15 case slips into pants, suit, or bag pockets, keeping the iPhone secure and instantly accessible. According to the folks at WaterField, here are its key features:

° A rear, open-topped, Ultrasuede-lined iPhone 15 pocket protects the iPhone, ensures easy access, and even cleans the screen.

° The main zippered compartment holds cash, cards, charging cord, AirTag, and other essentials.

° The Ultrasuede AirTag pocket stretches to keep an AirTag secure.

° X-PAC lightweight, tear-resistant, waterproof, high-performance laminate coupled with waterproof zippers safeguard the zippered pocket from spills and precipitation.

° A small, open-topped front pocket conveniently stows car keys, AirPods, or a Swiss army knife.

° Four pen pockets hold pens, an Apple Pencil, a mini flashlight, or other slim items.

° A top loop hooks to an included carabiner or can be used with a lanyard.

A larger version of the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer, the iPhone EDC Pouch ($69), features an extra zippered compartment for those with bigger pockets or more gear to organize. It’s big enough to fit a passport and foreign bills.

