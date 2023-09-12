Apple has announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C).

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB‐C connector, so you can use a single cable to charge Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Users can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available to order starting today for US$249. Their availability in stores begin Friday, September 22.

