Apple has announced that starting on September 18, iCloud+ will offer two new plans: 6TB for US$29.99 per month and 12TB for $59.99 per month, providing additional storage to keep files, photos, videos, and more safe, accessible, and easy to share.

The tech giant says the new plans are great for users with large photo and video libraries or those using Family Sharing, and will provide access to premium features, including Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit Secure Video support.

