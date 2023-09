During today’s special event at which new iPhones and Apple Watches were announced, Apple confirmed that tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17, along with iOS 17 and watchOS 10, will be released to the public next week, on September 18.

Once available, the updates can be downloaded and installed on compatible Apple TVs and HomePods.

What’s more, an updated macOS Sonoma preview page now confirms that the new software will arrive on September 26.

