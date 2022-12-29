Skylum has updated its Luminar Neo image editor for macOS and Windows to version 1.6.2 with a variety of improvements.

Now the Upscale AI and Supersharp AI Extensions have built-in Face Enhancer AI technology, which means these tools will now enhance faces and make them appear clearer and sharper in blurry or low-resolution photos. On top of that, Skylum has fixed a number of bugs.

Luminar Neo is available in a variety of pricing plans. Go here for details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related