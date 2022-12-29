Former Apple CEO John Sculley has been named CEO of eternalHealth, a Medical Health Plan in Boston.

Led by eternalHealth Founder and CEO Pooja Ika, a 25-year-old Babson graduate, the company has a simple mission to “ leverage technology to reduce health plan operating costs, allowing more dollars to be allocated towards patient care and benefits while embracing value-based care, letting for healthcare to be more accountable, accessible, and comprehensive.”

“I reinvented myself in healthcare after my time at Apple two decades ago, by investing and mentoring dozens of entrepreneurs within the healthcare industry; working with software, biotech, analytics, and services companies,” said Sculley. “When Pooja shared the vision behind eternalHealth and articulated that her beliefs were similar to mine, I knew that this was a company I was excited to be a part of. I look forward to working with Pooja, management, and a knowledgeable board to help grow the company.”

Sculley was vice-president (1970–1977) and president of Pepsi-Cola (1977–1983), until he became CEO of Apple on April 8, 1983, a position he held until leaving in 1993. In May 1987, Sculley was named Silicon Valley’s top-paid executive, with an annual salary of US$2.2 million.

