As noted by MacRumors, the European Union has set an official deadline for when all smartphones sold in its jurisdiction must have a USB-C port.

The EU says all smartphones must have USB-C by December 28, 2024. Other consumer products, such as tablets and gadgets, will also be required to switch to USB-C under the new law. Products that rely solely on wireless charging with no port will not have to include USB-C.

The common charger directive means that in 2024, a USB-C port will become mandatory for electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and headphones. The US says it will no longer be necessary to buy a different charger every time you purchase a new mobile phone or similar device: all of them can be recharged using the same charger.

The government agency adds that by, having a common charger will improve consumer convenience by harmonizing charging interfaces and fast charging technology, and will significantly reduce electronic waste.

The directive also allows consumers to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charger. The EU says this will not only save consumers money, but will also reduce the electronic waste associated with the production, transportation and disposal of chargers. Four years after the directive enters into force, the European Commission will assess whether this unbundling of sales should be made mandatory.

The EU is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its policies aim “to ensure the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within the internal market, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, and maintain common policies on trade, agriculture, fisheries, and regional development.” The European Commission is the union’s anti-trust and consumer investigation branch.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related