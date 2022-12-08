Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, has written to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek asking for Kanye West’s Kanye West’s music to be removed from streaming services, saying the rapper is “espousing Nazism”.

In a letter exclusively obtained by the New York Post and sent to the CEO’s on Wednesday, Lauder called it “unacceptable that neither Apple Music, nor Spotify have removed Mr. West’s music” as the rapper now known as Ye continues to espouse virulent anti-Semitism.

“Kanye West’s antisemitic tirades go beyond trafficking in conspiracy theories. He is espousing Nazism in its purest, most hateful form, and is perhaps the singular embodiment of the alarming rise of Jew hatred in America,” the billionaire philanthropist wrote.

“As long as his hateful voice is carried on Apple and Spotify’s music streaming platforms, they are in league with those who wish harm to Jews the world over,” he said.

In his recent interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Ye expressed that Jewish people should “forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. And stop trying to force it on other people.” Ye’s antisemitic comments, which he’s publicly defended since they were first exposed in a leak of his interview with Tucker Carlson, have alienated him from the last few of his OG fans who were still supporting him, despite his MAGA ties, notes Rolling Stone.

