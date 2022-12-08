Apple led Thailand’s ultra-premium smartphone segment with Samsung a distant second in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.

5G smartphones accounted for 47% of Thailand’s overall shipments in the quarter, notes the research group Currently, 5G is a huge appeal for consumers who want to upgrade their older LTE smartphones and the technology might be a major factor for increasing shipments in quarter four of 2022, says Counterpoint.

“Sub-$200) smartphone shipments fell 18% in quarter three of 2022,” says Senior Analyst Glen Cardoza. “To a certain extent, Thailand’s smartphone market is depending on the premium consumer for revenue at a time of economic uncertainty. Original equipment manufacturers have continued providing promotions on their launches even during the economic slowdown. Apple offered discounts on the iPhone 13 series, realme focused on occasion-based online sales, Xiaomi promoted IoT devices with its smartphones and Infinix provided promotions on the Lazada platform through Lazada Payday.”

