Vietnam’s smartphone shipments increased 34% year-over-year in quarter three of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. And Apple’s iPhone shipments surged 139% year-over-year.

The research group says the results highlight the strong economic growth in the country during the quarter, driven by the increasing manufacturing activity and improving consumer sentiment, despite moderate inflationary pressures. The launch of new smartphone models along with increasing demand for budget and high-end models were also among the key factors responsible for the quarterly growth.

Apple’s iPhone shipments surged 139% year-over-year as more consumers in Vietnam bought premium smartphones, according to Counterpoint. The iPhone 11, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max were among the most preferred models during the quarter. Apple distributors are opening more official stores in Vietnam, which is helping the brand reach more customers, notes Counterpoint.

“Shipments in the >$600 segment grew 17% year-over-year in quarter three of 2022 driven by Apple and Samsung,” says Research Analyst Akrash Jatwala. “Vietnam has increasingly started to prefer premium smartphones and among them the iPhone 13 series and the Samsung Galaxy S22 are the most popular.”

