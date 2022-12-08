WaterField Designs has introduced the US$79 Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch, a minimalist phone crossbody case to store just the necessities while keeping hands free.

According to company founder Gary Waterfield, “the ballistic nylon and colorful Forza textile phone pouch makes an ideal sidekick whether zipping out to run errands, taking a short hike, sightseeing in a new city, or heading out for a night on the town. It adds a flash of style to any outfit.” He says features include:

Durable, abrasion- and water-resistant 1050 denier ballistic nylon combine with a colorful high-performance Forza textile accent for a modern look.

Compact main compartment fits a wallet, phone, mints, and AirPods Pro.

Interior cell phone pocket keeps an iPhone or similar-sized smartphone separated and protected from other contents.

Interior pocket for Apple AirPods Pro Charging Case or another small item is elevated for easy access.

Carabiner, keychain, or sunglasses hook easily onto an exterior front loop.

Front open-topped pocket stows quick-access items or items attached to the front loop.

Gold diamond-patterned liner illuminates the bag’s interior.

Attached strap adjusts easily with a Camlock buckle.

YKK waterproof zipper protects contents from the elements.

Two custom metal zipper pulls grant access from either side.

