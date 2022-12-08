Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy are set to join Apple Original Films’ “Fingernails,” reports Deadline.

About ‘Fingernails’

Here’s how the film is described: In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Jessie Buckley) begins working at one of these institutes as an assistant to Trevor (Liz Ahmed), a mysterious and dedicated instructor. Jeremy Allen White will play Ryan, Anna’s longtime partner with whom she is in a certified love relationship.

Wilson will play the head of the Love Institute, helping couples searching for confirmation of their love and Murphy will play Amir’s love interest. Wilson most recently wrapped production on Kevin Costner’s Western epic, “Horizons.” Murphy was most recently seen on the final season of AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself.”

