Accidents happen, which is why it’s critical to have a data recovery system at your disposal. Disk Drill for Mac makes it easy to recover documents, music, photos, videos, or even whole partitions that have gone missing from your computer. And it gets even better with version 5.

With just a single push of a button, Disk Drill can recover hundreds of types of files on your Mac or even on external drives when you connect to a computer. It’s very handy in helping recovering data that might otherwise be lost.

The modular user interface of Disk Drill makes it easy to understand and access the recovery tool’s features, all from the main windows. Even complete newbies to Disk Drill will be able to quickly grasp how to take full advantage of it. That includes its “data shredder” function that security deletes sensitive files so they can’t recovered. Obviously, you want to use this feature with care.

Upping the ante, CleverFiles has released version 5 of Disk Drill for Mac, which is fully compatible with the latest macOS Ventura and recovers lost data from iPhones and iPads running the latest iOS and iPadOS 16.

The new version introduces several usability and under-the-hood enhancements. In addition to Quick Scan, which searches for any recently deleted files regardless of their type, the updated Deep Scan can reconstruct over 450 file formats while reading your storage devices sector-by-sector in a binary mode.

With the new recovery chance prediction feature, users can see how well the data will be restored with labeling that indicates high, medium, or low chances of recovery. Additionally, it’s now easier to manage recoverable data with the new file labeling, advanced filters, sorting, and improved preview.

Previously, it wasn’t possible to recover data directly from RAID arrays using Disk Drill, but that’s changed with the release of the new version, which introduces data recovery from Windows and Linux software RAID arrays. What’s more, the new Disk Drill 5 for Mac can now mount, scan, and undelete your files from virtual hard disk drives in VHD and VHDX formats.

Disk Drill 5 recognizes over 40 new file formats for musicians, photographers, designers, video producers, and other professionals – Google Pixel Motion Photos, Insta360, Canon raw images, True Motion, RED Cinema videos, XD, XMIND, and more. Depending on your recovery case, on an average scan, Disk Drill finds up to 30% more lost files, according to the folks at CleverFiles. Other new features in version 5:

° Additional recoverable file entities: full-disk scans may now produce additional recoverable file trees under the new “Lost data structures” group in the scan results section.

° Cross-platform scan session management” scan sessions are now cross-platform, so you can scan a device on your Mac, save the session, and open it on your Windows computer to instantly see all found files without having to scan the same storage device twice. The feature also makes it possible to start a scan on one computer and finish it on a different one.

° New modular user interface that’s “simplified, flexible, and modern.”

The folks at CleverFiles say that scan sessions initiated using Disk Drill 5 for Mac can be resumed using the Windows version of the data recovery software, and vice versa. I don’t have any systems running Windows, so I can’t vouch for how effective this is. However, the feature is designed to eliminates, for example, the need to scan external storage device again from scratch if you connect it to new computer running the utility.

Obviously, Disk Drill sports a lot of invaluable features. However, there are a couple of things I’d like to see improved. An option to scan a single folder would be nice. And when you’re doing iOS data recovery, it can take a long time. I’m not sure if there’s a way to reduce the recovery time, but, if so, it would be nice.

Also note that Disk Drill isn’t a disk cloning application. Instead it creates byte-by-byte backups for data recovery. That’s not a complaint, but an FYI.

Disk Drill 5 runs on a wide range of macOS versions, from Catalina (10.15) up to the newest Ventura (13.0). By downloading the free version of [Disk Drill 5](https://www.cleverfiles.com/help/disk-drill-5.html), customers can preview all recovery methods, enable data loss protection with Recovery Vault and Guaranteed Recovery, create backups of failing disks, etc.

Disk Drill Pro 5 is a program you don’t think you’ll need, but when disasters strike, you’ll be glad you’ve got it at your disposal.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★.5

