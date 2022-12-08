In an article on its Newsroom site, Apple says its Employee Giving program has raised over $880 million, with more than 2 million volunteer hours logged.

The money raised has gone to almost 44,000 organizations globally. That includes the work of more than 76,000 employees who have logged more than 2.1 million volunteer hours.

For every hour an Apple employee volunteers or dollar they donate, Apple matches with a monetary donation to the same organization. In addition to volunteer activities and contributions made through the Employee Giving program, Apple notes that it also contributes millions of dollars to nonprofits through corporate grants.

