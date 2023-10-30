Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” dropped by a steep 61% at the box-office in its second weekend of release, reports Deadline.

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lilly Gladstone came in third place with US$9 million from 3,632 venues. So far, it has generated $40.6 million at the domestic box office and $88 million globally.

From Deadline: “Killers of the Flower Moon” needs to have staying power to justify its massive $200 million price tag. Because of its nontraditional backers (Apple produced the movie and gave it the widest release ever for a film backed by a streaming service), “Flower Moon” doesn’t have as clear a metric of success compared to the average big-budget tentpole. Apple, which hired Paramount Pictures for distribution, places less emphasis on box office and views ticket sales as a way to bolster the film’s profile before it lands on streaming.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+. Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

