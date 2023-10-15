Apple recent promoted several folks to the level of vice president, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

From his report:

° In retail, Apple promoted Tracey Hannelly to vice president of retail engagement and marketing. Karen Rasmussen became VP of online retail, and Vanessa Trigub took that role for retail operations. All three women continue to report to retail chief Deirdre O’Brien.

° In software engineering, Apple has promoted Jeremy Sandmel and David Biderman to the vice president level, reporting to Senior Vice President Craig Federighi. Sandmel is in charge of graphics software, while Biderman runs the company’s division for audio and media software technologies. The duo began reporting to Federighi directly last year when their former boss left.

° In Johny Srouji’s hardware technologies group, Harry Guo was promoted to VP of video engineering, reporting to Myra Haggerty, a longtime executive under Srouji. Guo is in charge of software for video drivers and Face ID, as well as artificial intelligence teams that are working to convert standard video into 3D for the Vision Pro.

° Within Apple’s operations organization — reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams — product operations manager Rob Hardy and manufacturing design executive Vashist Vasanthakumar were both elevated. Hardy reports to product operations chief Priya Balasubramaniam, while Vasanthakumar is under Rob York, who runs manufacturing for device enclosures.

Gurman says that even with all the newly minted executives, some turnover continues. For example, Yannick Bertolus, a vice president of hardware engineering, has retired. He reported directly to hardware chief John Ternus, as well as Ternus’ predecessor, Dan Riccio.

This info from Gurman is from the free edition of “Power On”. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you’ll receive the newsletter earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related