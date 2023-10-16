Apple has announced the expansion of the Apple Store online in Chile. Customers throughout the country can shop Apple’s full lineup of products and services, and receive support, delivered by online team members eager to share their knowledge and expertise.

Today, customers in Chile can visit apple.com/cl or download the Apple Store app and shop directly with Apple. Starting October 20, customers will be able to pre-order the all-new iPhone 15. By shopping through Apple Store online, customers are able to choose from a range of e financing options.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding in Chile with the launch of the Apple Store online,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, says in a press release. “We love creating magical experiences for our customers, and whether they’re looking to unleash creativity or embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, we now have an incredible Apple experience for everyone in Chile who wants to discover and shop for our amazing products, including the all new iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9.”

