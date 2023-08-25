Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Apple Newsroom: An Apple article tells how the National Park Foundation, an Apple partner, funds Yosemite Ancestral Stewards and Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps work to restore a sacred black oak grove in El Capitan Meadow.

° From AppleInsider: In its largest single endorsement investment in college football players to date, Apple’s Beats by Dre will now pay a range of athletes to wear its products.

° From MacRumors: All iPhone 15 models this year are expected to adopt USB-C ports for the first time, and while USB-C has several advantages over Lightning, another rumor today suggests that Apple’s standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are unlikely to enjoy any increase in data transfer speeds following the transition.

° From Kosutami:Apple may offer a USB-C data transfer accessory cable for iPhone 15 Pro models that is capable of Thunderbolt or USB4 speeds of up to 40Gbps.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the conversation with Joe Kissell about his new “Take Control of Your Paperless Office, 4th Edition: starts off with how much have changed since the last edition, the accessibility of OCR technology, and how it has become easier to use.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related