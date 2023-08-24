Astropad has introduced the Rock Paper Pencil, a U$31.99 (for a limited time) screen protector and two Apple Pencil tips for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

The screen protector has integrated magnetic edges, so it snaps into place on your iPad. It has a matte finish and is made with nano-texture technology to mimic the texture of paper and minimize glare. The screen protector can be removed and reapplied.

According to the folks at Astropad, the Apple Pencil tips offer controlled and precise lines when drawing and writing. Purportedly, they’re wear resistant and won’t wear down. It’s designed to write and draw like your favorite smooth ballpoint pen on paper.

