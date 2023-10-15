There will be no third season for Apple TV+s “The Afterparty,” reports Deadline.

Apple’s streaming service has canceled the murder mystery comedy series after two seasons. Deadline says the studio behind the critically praised series, Sony Pictures Television, plans to shop it to other platforms.

Executive producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord and created by Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening when a murder occurs. Each episode is filmed in a different movie genre style.

