Apple has introduced Apple Watch Series 9, which boasts such features as: a new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, says that, for the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

S9 SiP processor

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by custom Apple silicon in the all-new S9 SiP. Williams says that Apple’s most powerful watch chip yet delivers systemwide improvements and brand-new features, including a new double tap gesture and on-device Siri with the ability to access and log health data privately and securely.

Apple Watch Series 9 features the S9 SiP.

Apple Watch Series 9 also has a new 4-core Neural Engine that can purportedly process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast, when compared with Apple Watch Series 8. The power efficiency of the S9 SiP allows Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain all-day 18-hour battery life.

Double Tap Gesture

The Apple Watch Series 9 adds a new double tap gesture that allows users to control the smartwatch using just one hand and without touching the display. Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to perform many of the most common actions on Apple Watch Series 9.

Double tap controls the primary button in an app so it can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm. The gesture can be used to answer and end a phone call, and even to take a photo with the Camera Remote on Apple Watch. Double tap will also open the Smart Stack from the watch face, and another double tap will scroll through widgets in the stack.

With a new double tap gesture, users can easily control Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display.

This new double tap gesture is enabled by the faster Neural Engine in Apple Watch Series 9, which processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine learning algorithm. The algorithm detects the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap. The double tap gesture will be available in a software update next month.

Brighter Display

The power-efficient S9 SiP and advanced display architecture increase the maximum brightness of the Apple Watch Series 9 display up to 2000 nits — double that of Series 8 — making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight, according to Williams. For dark rooms or early mornings, the display can also lower to just one nit so as not to disturb people close by.

On-Device Siri with Ability to Access and Log Health Data

For the first time on Apple Watch, Siri requests can be processed on device. For requests that don’t require information from the Internet, such as starting a workout or setting a timer, Siri doesn’t rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Apple says that this results in quicker and more reliable responses. The Neural Engine also purportedly makes dictation up to 25% more accurate than Apple Watch Series 8.

On-device processing is private and secure, and now Siri can be used to access data from the Health app for health- and fitness-related queries. For example, a user can ask how many hours of sleep they had the previous night, for progress on closing their Activity rings, or about their blood glucose level if they have a connected monitor. Users can also make Siri requests on Apple Watch Series 9 to log health data such as their weight, period, or medications taken.2

Precision Finding and HomePod Integration

The S9 SiP includes a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip to enable Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 family, which has the same chip. Precision Finding provides distance and direction, as well as visual, haptic, and audio guidance to a misplaced iPhone, even if it is in a different room.

The new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip also brings deeper integration between Apple Watch and HomePod.

UWB also brings deeper integration between Apple Watch and HomePod. When an Apple Watch user gets within 4 meters of a HomePod playing audio, Apple Watch Series 9 will launch Now Playing to control the media. Or if nothing is playing on HomePod, media suggestions will appear at the top of the Smart Stack.

Carbon Neutral Models

Select case and band combinations of Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE are Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products. As part of Apple 2030, the carbon footprint of Apple Watch has been significantly decreased, according to Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives.

She adds that emissions were reduced from the three biggest sources of greenhouse gases — materials, electricity, and transportation. The small amount of emissions remaining are purportedly offset with high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects. What’s more, Apple Watch packaging has been redesigned to be 100% fiber-based, and a new logo on the packaging indicates models that are carbon neutral.

The new Apple Watch Lineup

Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral.

Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, and is carbon neutral when paired with a new Sport Loop band.

Apple Watch Hermès is available in stainless steel in silver and space black.

Bands

Apple is introducing FineWoven, a microtwill made of 68% post-consumer recycled content that has slower carbon emissions compared to leather. FineWoven has a suedelike feel, and is available with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands. Starting today, Apple will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watch bands.

The Sport Loop band has been redesigned to include 82% recycled yarn. All new Apple Watch Sport Loops are carbon neutral.

Apple says it worked with Nike and Hermès on more environmentally friendly band collections. The Nike Sport Band now contains 32% for more recycled fluoroelastomer, including colorful flakes made from excess bands that create a randomized pattern. The Nike Sport Loop with a space-dye pattern repurposes yarn from previous seasons.

Pricing and Availability

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at US $ 399; the Apple Watch SE starts at $249.

399; the Apple Watch SE starts at $249. Apple Watch bands, Apple Watch Nike bands, and Apple Watch Hermès bands will be available to order today from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

watchOS 10 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later on Monday, September 18, and requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. (Note that not all features are available on all devices and in all regions._

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or a new Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

