Australia’s traditional personal computer (PC) market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, declined by 5.1% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023 shipping 1,056,969 units, according to the IDC research group. But it was good news for Apple’s Mac.

Mac sales were up 11.8% year-over-year in quarter two. Apple now has 14.1% of the Australian personal computer market. That compares to 12% in the second quarter of 2022.

Apple is the fourth largest personal computer brand in the country. It’s preceded by HP (26.2% market share), Dell (19.7%), and Lenovo (15.8%). IDC doesn’t count tablets such as the iPad as personal computers.

