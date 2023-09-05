Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region increased 1% year-over-year (YoY) and 7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research. Apple continued its steep rise, with shipments up 75% YoY in quarter two in the region.

The second quarter saw the MEA smartphone market’s first meaningful rebound in five quarters, or since the global inflation crisis started, notes Counterpoint. Consumer sentiment improved materially during the quarter, as inflation rates fell and local currencies stabilized, adds the research group.

Looking at individual brands, Samsung, TECNO and Apple were the biggest winners. Apple had an outstanding quarter to round off a very strong iPhone 14 series cycle. The smartphone maker managed to increase penetration in key Middle East markets with the higher-priced Pro and Pro Max models getting good reception, according to Counterpoint.

Commenting on pricing trends in the MEA smartphone market, Senior Analyst Yang Wang has this to say: The premium end is usually an afterthought for the MEA market, but the segment was an outperformer of Q2 2023. The sales of smartphones priced above $800 grew 93% YoY, largely due to Apple’s high-end models in the iPhone 14 series. The OEM’s original equipment manufacturers’] share increased in key GCC markets, while it was seen making efforts to expand distribution channels in Africa. Apple’s success in the MEA region is another proof of the brand’s strong global appeal. As the process of urbanization and industrialization continues across the region, Apple can expect to remain one of the top OEMs in the region.”

