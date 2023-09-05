In a tweet BIS Records announced that is has joined the Apple family. No details on the financial aspects of the deal have been provided.

“BIS will become part of Apple Music Classical and Platoon,” the tweet by founder Robert von Bahr, reads.”In this way, the musical treasures of our extensive catalogue will be further enhanced and preserved.”

BIS Records, which has been around for 50 years, is the leading record label for classical music in Scandinavia. It was founded in 1973 by von Bahr and is located in Åkersberga, Sweden. BIS focuses on classical music, both contemporary and early, especially works that aren’t already well represented by existing recordings.

A message from von Bahr on the BIS Records on the company website has this to say: A few days ago BIS Records turned 50 years old and I am immensely proud of what our small team of people has accomplished during this half-century. BIS’s specialty, while paying our dues to the core repertoire, has been to nurture young classical artists and interesting living composers and to safeguard the musical treasure that we all represent long into the futureIt is to that end that, after much careful consideration, and having just turned 80, I am excited to announce the rather momentous news that we have made the decision to become part of the Apple family.

We thought long and hard on how to maintain and build upon our prestigious history and looked for a partner who would further our mission, as well as an increased global platform to bring classical music to new audiences all over the world. Apple, with its own storied history of innovation and love of music, is the ideal home to usher in the next era of classical and has shown true commitment towards building a future in which classical music and technology work in harmony. It is my vision and my sincerest dream that we are all a part of this future.

There have been numerous moves of late by Apple to further support creativity within the classical space, not the least of which was the release of Apple Music Classical earlier this year. Apple and BIS also share a fundamental belief in the importance of preserving audio quality. As you are all aware, BIS has always been about exceptional sound quality, and Apple’s dedication to sound, as well as to Spatial Audio, is something I have followed with interest.

BIS will become part of Apple Music Classical and Platoon. As proud as I am of this milestone, I am even more proud of the fact that the entire personnel of BIS, including me, have been retained. We all look forward to a future, filled with new music and artists in golden sound from this increased force in classical music.

