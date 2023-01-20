Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) has joined series lead Brian Tyree Henry in Apple TV+’s crime drama series, “Sinking Spring” from “Top Gun: Maverick” writer Peter Craig, reports Deadline. The eight-episode series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions.

About ‘Sinking Spring’

“Sinking Spring” is based on the book Dennis Tafoya’s book, “Dope Thief,” and follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. Arison will play Mark Nader, the Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related